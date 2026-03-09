'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' Actor Kinshuk Vaidya Welcomes Baby Boy: Baby Vaidya Has Arrived

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' fame actor Kisnhuk Vaidya, who is best remembered for playing Sanju in the show, has now embraced fatherhood as he welcomed a baby boy with his better half Diiksha Nagpal on Sunday.

Sharing the exciting news of the arrival of their little bundle of joy on social media, Kinshuk Vaidya posted a picture of a baby's hand on his official Instagram handle. The photo showed the parents' hands holding the finger of the little one.

The text overlay on the photo read, "It's A Baby Boy! 08.03.26.”

In the caption, Kinshuk Vaidya mentioned that their heart is full of love and gratitude as they welcome their baby boy into this world.

"With immense love n gratitude, we welcome our Baby Boy. (Evil eye emojis) Baby Vaidya has arrived 08.03.26 (Evil eye emojis) (sic)," he wrote on the photo-sharing app.

As the post reached the netizens, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the new parents.

Actor Arya Babbar reacted to the post with evil eye and red heart emojis.

Actress Disha Parmar commented, "Congratulations".

Several others penned lovely messages, welcoming the latest addition to the Vaidya family.

In December last year, Kinshuk Vaidya and his better half, Diiksha Nagpal, announced on social media that they were expecting their first child.

They uploaded a sweet monochrome photograph of them holding a tiny pair of baby shoes with their hands intertwined.

The caption on the post read, "Stepping into a new phase of life... Our love story just got much more sweeter..."

For those who do not know, Kinshuk Vaidya got engaged to Diiksha Nagpal in August 2024 after dating for a few years.

The lovebirds finally tied the knot on November 22, 2024, in Alibaug in the presence of close friends and family members.