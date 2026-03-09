MENAFN - GetNews)



"DEWEL Herbal Flea & Tick Collar for Dogs | Available at dewelpro"Since May 2019, DEWELPRO has offered pet owners a plant-based alternative to chemical flea treatments - one herbal collar, 8 months of protection, zero synthetic pesticides.

Pinedale, WY - March 9, 2026 - When DEWELPRO launched in May 2019, the natural flea protection market was a fringe category. Chemical spot-on treatments, pesticide-infused collars, and prescription medications dominated every shelf and every veterinary recommendation. The idea that a plant-based collar could deliver equivalent flea and tick protection without synthetic pesticides was, for most pet owners, an unknown proposition. Nearly seven years later, DEWELPRO has quietly built one of the most trusted names in natural pet protection - one dog, one collar, one chemical-free season at a time.

The timing of the May 2019 launch wasn't accidental. A growing segment of pet owners was beginning to ask questions the industry wasn't answering - questions about what monthly chemical treatments were actually doing to their dogs over time, whether the systemic pesticide load of traditional flea collars was necessary, and whether a safer long-term alternative existed. DEWELPRO was built to answer those questions directly. Not with marketing language, but with a product that worked through an entirely different mechanism - plant-derived essential oils that prevent pests from detecting their host rather than killing them on contact.

"We launched in May 2019 because we saw a real gap," said a DEWELPRO spokesperson. "Pet owners wanted protection that didn't come with a nerve-toxin warning. They wanted something they could put on their dog and feel good about. Nearly seven years later, thousands of dogs are living proof that you don't need synthetic pesticides to keep fleas and ticks away."

What DEWELPRO built between May 2019 and today is more than a product - it's a track record. Pet owners who discovered the DEWEL Natural Flea & Tick Collar in 2019 are still reordering. Owners who switched from chemical treatments in 2020 haven't gone back. Dogs with chemical sensitivities, senior animals, small breeds, and puppies as young as 8 weeks old have all found in DEWELPRO a solution their previous treatments couldn't offer - continuous protection without compromise.

The science behind the DEWEL Natural Flea & Tick Collar has remained consistent since May 2019. The collar uses a TPE base infused with 5 plant-derived essential oils - Cinnamon Oil (5%), Eucalyptus Oil (5%), Linaloe Oil (6%), Lavender Oil (3%), and Lemon Eucalyptus (3%) - calibrated for continuous slow release across 8 full months. The aromatic compounds in these oils interfere with the sensory receptors that fleas and ticks use to detect their host. Without that signal, pests cannot locate the dog. No contact. No chemical absorption. No nerve-toxins. Prevention rather than elimination - a fundamentally different approach to flea and tick protection that DEWELPRO has been refining for nearly seven years.

According to the American Pet Products Association, pet industry spending in the United States exceeded $147 billion in 2023, with natural and organic pet products representing the fastest-growing segment of that market. The shift that DEWELPRO anticipated in May 2019 has become a mainstream movement - and the brand that was there first is now positioned as the category's most established name. While newer entrants have rushed to meet growing demand for chemical-free pet protection, DEWELPRO carries something no new brand can manufacture - nearly seven years of real-world results across thousands of dogs in every environment, every season, and every breed.

The DEWEL Natural Flea & Tick Collar is available exclusively at DewelPro, starting at $24.97 for a single collar providing 8 full months of protection. The 3-pack is available at $59.94 - saving $25, including free shipping, and delivering 24 months of continuous plant-based flea and tick protection at just $1.66 per month. For pet owners who have spent years cycling through chemical treatments, vet visits ($300–$500+), and prescription medications ($200–$400), the math is as straightforward as the formula.

Founded in May 2019, DEWELPRO is a plant-based pet protection brand dedicated to replacing synthetic chemical flea treatments with plant-derived alternatives that are safer for dogs, safer for families, and safer for the home. Nearly seven years of trust, thousands of dogs protected, and zero synthetic pesticides - that is the DEWELPRO record.

For more information, visit .