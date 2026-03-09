The Unsolved Mathematics Of The Universe Is Finally Solved “Dr. Ashwin A. Mistri Makes History In Financial Astrology & Numerology.”

MENAFN - GetNews) A historic milestone has been achieved in the world of financial astrology and esoteric mathematics. Dr. Ashwin A. Mistri has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate in the subject of“Financial Astrologer & Gann Analyst.” This honor is not merely a title, but the result of more than 19 years of dedicated penance, research, and an tireless journey to understand cosmic mathematics. Dr. Mistri explains that this knowledge did not come to him overnight. Behind it lies over 19 years of rigorous hard work, in-depth study of 11 types of astrology and numerology, and a remarkable combination of ancient wisdom and modern mathematics.

He deeply analyzed the precise principles of Vedic Astrology, Western Astrology, Nadi Astrology, Jaimini Astrology, Navatara Astrology, KP Astrology, and Mundane Astrology. He also examined the complex calculations of Pythagorean, Hebrew, Kabbala, and Chaldean Numerology.

When he combined the conclusions of all these disciplines with mathematical methods and linked them to W. D. Gann's mysterious book "The Tunnel Thru the Air" - he discovered the“Real Gann Secret".

What is the“Time and Price Master Factor”?

In the stock market, and especially in Options Trading, it is often said:“Low Risk, High Profit".

But this is only possible when you hold the precise Master Key to 'Time and Price'. According to Dr. Mistri,“Some people look only at price, some only at Time.

But I look at "TIME and PRICE" together."

His research states that if the top or bottom price of a stock and its exact timing are known in advance, the word“Risk” automatically disappears. This is the formula he has developed - the“Time and Price Master Factor.” Dr. Ashwin A. Mistri has simplified the cosmic mathematics of ancient astrology and numerology to suit modern financial markets.

He claims there is a mathematical relationship between the cosmic cycles, planetary movements, the energy of numbers, and market movements - a mystery that the world has not fully solved until now. The Power to Take Someone from“Zero to Peak”.

According to Dr. Mistri, his“Secret Methods” have the potential to elevate any ordinary person to financial heights - provided they understand this science of Time and Price.

His entire research boils down to just two words:“TIME AND PRICE MASTER FACTOR.” This is not just a theory, but a formula that can bring revolutionary change to the world of trading. The cosmic mathematics linked to astrology and numerology - which no one in the world had fully unraveled until now - has been given new direction by Dr. Ashwin A. Mistri through research and mathematical analysis.

His contribution to the fields of Financial Astrology and Gann Analysis could redefine investing and trading in the times to come.

This achievement, honored with an Honorary Doctorate, is a matter of pride not only for him but also for India's esoteric sciences and financial research.