Brazil Unveils First Locally Made Supersonic Fighter Jet

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Brazil yesterday unveiled the first supersonic fighter jet to be produced locally, placing it among a small group of countries able to build such advanced aircraft.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva christened the F-39E Gripen fighter jet from the Swedish group Saab during a high-profile ceremony in Gaviao Peixoto in the state of Sao Paulo.

Brazil has ordered 36 supersonic fighter jets from Saab, 15 of which will be manufactured at Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer in Gaviao Peixoto.

