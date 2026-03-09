This Is War: US To Bring Iran To Its Knees, Says War Secretary Hegseth

United States War Secretary Pete Hegseth has outlined Washington's stance on the ongoing tensions in West Asia, emphasising the scale of American military strength and its objectives in the region. Speaking in an interview to CBS 60 Minutes, Hegseth addressed the strategy behind the US military's actions and discussed what he described as the growing challenge posed by Iran.

'This is war... not a fair fight'

During the conversation, Hegseth spoke about the operation known as Operation Epic Fury and framed the conflict in stark terms. "This is war. This is conflict. This is bringing your enemy to their knees. Whether they will have a ceremony in Tehran Square and surrender, that's up to them," he said, indicating that the United States intends to apply sustained pressure on Iran through its military efforts.

The secretary of war also stressed that the imbalance in capabilities between the United States and Iran was deliberate. According to him, the US military's technological and operational strength provides a decisive advantage. "We can be clear with the American people that this is not a fair fight - and that's on purpose. Our capabilities are overwhelming compared to what Iran's are," he added.

Countering Iran's 'nuclear blackmail ambitions'

Hegseth further criticized Iran's missile development and production capacity, suggesting that it has been used as a protective shield for broader strategic ambitions. Referring to Tehran's military strategy, he said, "They've used a conventional umbrella of missiles that was growing every single day, their production capacity, to try to cover over their nuclear blackmail ambitions. We'll make sure that their nuclear ambitions are never achieved." The remarks highlight the US administration's continued focus on preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons capabilities. Washington has long maintained that Tehran's nuclear program poses a major security threat to the region and the wider international community.

'We're fighting to win'

Addressing the idea of what he described as Iran's potential "unconditional surrender," Hegseth framed the conflict as one in which the United States intends to dictate the eventual outcome. "It means we're fighting to win. It means we set the terms. There'll be a point where they'll have no choice but to do that, whether they know it or not," he said.

The comments come amid heightened tensions in West Asia, where geopolitical rivalries and military posturing continue to shape regional dynamics. While diplomatic channels remain active among several international stakeholders, the rhetoric surrounding military capabilities and deterrence reflects the ongoing strain in relations between the United States and Iran. The ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran entered its second week.

New Supreme Leader appointed in Iran

Earlier, celebrations erupted across Iran as hundreds of people took to the streets after Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was announced as the new Supreme Leader of Iran, Press TV reported on Monday (local time).His selection saw support pour in from various segments of Iran, with the IRGC and General Staff of the Armed Forces pledging support to Mojtaba Khamenei. People turned out on the streets in large numbers, expressing their happiness after Iran's Assembly of Experts appointed Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Leader of the Islamic Republic.

Trump calls oil price spike 'small price to pay'

Before this, amid surging global oil prices triggered by escalating conflict in West Asia, United States President Donald Trump said the "short-term" spike is worth the cost if it eliminates Tehran's nuclear threat. In a post on Truth Social, Trump argued that oil prices would "drop rapidly" once Iran's nuclear capabilities are destroyed, adding that "only fools would think differently".

Calling it a small price to pay for American and world safety and peace, Trump wrote, "Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace. ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!" (ANI)

