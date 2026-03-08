403
Laos Marks International Women’s Day Honoring Women’s Vital Roles
(MENAFN) People across Laos marked International Women’s Day on Sunday with lively celebrations, thoughtful gifts, and gestures of appreciation, honoring the important roles women hold within families and the wider community.
In the capital city of Vientiane, many residents used the occasion to show gratitude to mothers, wives, and daughters for their dedication and contributions to everyday life. Festive activities and personal celebrations reflected the strong respect people have for women’s efforts both at home and in society.
One resident, 29-year-old office employee Chansouda, chose a meaningful way to celebrate by taking her mother on a short trip. She said the outing was meant to create special memories together and to thank her mother for the many years she spent caring for the family.
"My mom has spent most of her life taking care of our family, so I thought it would be nice for us to travel together, even for a short trip, to relax and enjoy the moment," Chansouda said, according to reports.
She added that as she has grown older, she has come to recognize more clearly the dedication her mother showed while raising her and her siblings.
"A mother always wants the best for her children without expecting anything in return," she said.
The day also encouraged many husbands to acknowledge the devotion and support of their wives. In one example shared in reports, Sengxay, a 37-year-old resident of the capital, organized a special dinner and presented a small gift to his wife as a gesture of appreciation.
He explained that his wife’s care for their young son, their home, and even his parents allows him to devote his attention to work, highlighting the many responsibilities she manages within the family.
