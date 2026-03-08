ASQA Sends 25 Tonnes Of Low-Quality Iron Girders Back To Exporter
In a statement, ASQA said the shipment was sent back via Sheikh Abu Nasr Farahi Port to safeguard the domestic market and uphold consumer rights.
The statement added that the inspection and quality control of construction materials at all national ports is conducted transparently, systematically and rigorously and that no leniency will be shown towards the import of low-quality goods that could jeopardise the health and safety of citizens.
ASQA urged all traders and importers to strictly comply with domestic standards and to fulfil their ethical responsibility in creating a safe and high-quality market.
