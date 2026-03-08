403
China Urges Respect for Iran’s Sovereignty
(MENAFN) China’s top diplomat Wang Yi cautioned Sunday against efforts to force political change in Iran amid the ongoing confrontation involving the United States and Israel, stating that such moves would not gain backing from the public.
He also emphasized the need to respect the sovereignty of Iran and other nations, while urging an immediate halt to military operations in the Middle East to prevent the conflict from escalating further or spreading to additional areas.
"This is a war that should not have happened, and it is a war that does no one any good," Wang said. "Force provides no solution, and armed conflict will only increase hatred and breed new crises.”
Wang further stressed that the region’s future should be decided by the countries of the Middle East themselves, saying outside actors should avoid interfering in the internal affairs of regional states.
Separately, a classified assessment by the National Intelligence Council reportedly concluded that even a major American military campaign would likely fail to dismantle Iran’s entrenched military and clerical leadership structure.
According to the report, which was cited by sources familiar with the document, the findings challenge claims made by Donald Trump that he could “clean out” Iran’s leadership and replace it with a preferred successor, suggesting that achieving such an outcome would be far from guaranteed.
