403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Australia Considers Defense Support for Mideast Partners
(MENAFN) The government of Australia is evaluating the possibility of offering military assistance to countries in the Middle East that have been affected by Iran’s retaliatory attacks, though officials have made clear that Australian forces will not be deployed to participate in combat operations, according to reports.
Australia’s foreign minister, Penny Wong, said Canberra is reviewing requests to assist “many non-participant” states that have been impacted by Iranian counterstrikes.
Regional instability has intensified since the United States and Israel launched a major offensive against Iran on Feb. 28. The assault reportedly resulted in more than 1,000 deaths, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, more than 150 schoolgirls, and several high-ranking military officials.
In response, Iran carried out extensive missile and drone strikes targeting American bases, diplomatic sites, and military personnel throughout the region, as well as several Israeli cities. The exchanges have continued to intensify in recent days.
“We are not participating in offensive actions against Iran, and we have made clear we would not participate in any ground troop deployment into Iran,” she said.
“This is not Iraq, and we are not the Howard government. We are not asking Australians to accept men and women being deployed into a ground war.”
Wong indicated that any potential Australian support could involve defensive measures to help regional partners counter missile and drone threats.
“We have been asked, and we will consider it in accordance with (foreign policy) principles,” she said. “If a decision is made, I'm sure that we will be transparent with the Australian people.”
Australia’s foreign minister, Penny Wong, said Canberra is reviewing requests to assist “many non-participant” states that have been impacted by Iranian counterstrikes.
Regional instability has intensified since the United States and Israel launched a major offensive against Iran on Feb. 28. The assault reportedly resulted in more than 1,000 deaths, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, more than 150 schoolgirls, and several high-ranking military officials.
In response, Iran carried out extensive missile and drone strikes targeting American bases, diplomatic sites, and military personnel throughout the region, as well as several Israeli cities. The exchanges have continued to intensify in recent days.
“We are not participating in offensive actions against Iran, and we have made clear we would not participate in any ground troop deployment into Iran,” she said.
“This is not Iraq, and we are not the Howard government. We are not asking Australians to accept men and women being deployed into a ground war.”
Wong indicated that any potential Australian support could involve defensive measures to help regional partners counter missile and drone threats.
“We have been asked, and we will consider it in accordance with (foreign policy) principles,” she said. “If a decision is made, I'm sure that we will be transparent with the Australian people.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment