Dhurandhar 2: Advance Booking Details Revealed Here's How You Can Watch The Film Before Release

The buzz around 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', the sequel to the blockbuster 'Dhurandhar', is massive. With the release just around the corner, a big update has dropped. Reports say the makers have a special plan before the film officially hits theatres

According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers will hold special paid preview shows for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. Citing industry sources, the report says they will screen the film in select theatres one day before its official release. This gives eager fans a chance to catch the movie early.

The report states that the paid previews will happen on Wednesday, March 18. These special shows will likely start after 5 PM. The makers are banking on the massive audience excitement to rake in good money even from these early screenings.

There's also a key update on advance bookings for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. Reports suggest that advance ticket sales will kick off on March 7 at 11 AM. The makers expect tickets to sell like hot cakes right after the trailer drops, which is scheduled for 11:01 AM on the same day.

According to the report, trade circles are buzzing with talk about the huge excitement for 'Dhurandhar 2'. This is why the makers are confident that the film can set new box office records even with just its paid preview shows.

Aditya Dhar has directed 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', which stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The first 'Dhurandhar' film earned about ₹1350 crore worldwide. Everyone expects 'Dhurandhar 2' to break that record.