Bengaluru Traffic: Woman Chooses 47 Km Route For 23 Km Trip To Avoid Congestion, Says It Was Faster!

Getting around in Bengaluru is a real headache. Everyone is always looking for shortcuts, and some even risk taking the wrong route to save time. But one woman did the exact opposite: she chose a 47 km route for a trip that was just 23 km long. And after she shared her story on social media, many people actually agreed with her decision.

Shravika Jain, a Bengaluru resident, shared her travel experience. She had to travel 23 km for some work. When she checked Google Maps for the quickest way, it showed two options. One was the 23 km route, and the other was a much longer 47 km route. Shravika picked the 47 km one.

Also read: Bengaluru Auto Driver's Pet Parrot Goes Viral on Duty, Internet Adores Duo (WATCH)

Why did Shravika Jain choose the 47 km route?

Google Maps estimated that the 23 km journey would take 1 hour and 35 minutes because of heavy traffic. In contrast, the 47 km route would only take 1 hour and 12 minutes. To escape the traffic jam, she chose the longer but faster path. This way, she reached her destination without the usual stress and exhaustion.

Took the 47km route instead of 23km to avoid traffic in BengaluruRegular day:) twitter/53Y4eaINmU

- Shravika Jain (@shravi_aj) March 5, 2026

Her post quickly started a big discussion on social media about Bengaluru's traffic problem. The city is already known worldwide for its massive traffic jams, with people spending a lot of time stuck on the roads. Several international studies have confirmed this. This woman's post has just brought the issue back into the spotlight.

Also read: Bengaluru Crime: Cab Driver Arrested for Stealing ₹25 Lakh Gold After Overhearing Family's Travel Plans