UPSC Topper Anuj Agnihotri Calls His AIR 1 Journey 'Gruelling'

UPSC All India Rank 1 holder Anuj Agnihotri on Friday expressed elation over his achievement, calling it a "gruelling journey" concluded with a positive result.

Speaking to ANI, Anuj Agnihotri stated that he gave his first attempt for the examination in 2022 while interning and finally cleared with an extraordinary rank in his third attempt. He had previously secured a position as a DANICS officer and is currently receiving the training for the same. On asked about his preparations, he said that, while he did not keep a track of the time spent studying, the journey had been "gruelling." He expressed the desire to start as an SDM but aims for higher positions through continued hard work.

"I'm feeling good. I gave my first attempt for the UPSC CSE in 2023. I started preparing during my internship in 2022, and it's 2026 now, so obviously, it's been a long time. The journey to UPSC requires a lot of effort. It's a gruelling journey, but the final result is good, so everything feels good..."

Family Support and Advice to Aspirants

"Family supported me in my journey a lot, and my aspirant friends also provided a lot of insightful inputs, which helped me learn with more focus," he stated while advising young aspirants to develop a well-rounded personality through various school activities and not to lose hope in their studies.

Parents Elated Over Son's Achievement

Meanwhile, his father, KB Agnihotri, expressed pride over his son's achievement and commended him for his hard work. He further stated that his mother sacrificed her career to support her child's nurturing and education.

On the other hand, his mother, Asha Agnihotri, reflected on her son's dedication and hard work during the preparation and said that Anuj had been extremely optimistic throughout. She expressed her immense happiness and contentment over Anuj's achievement.

UPSC 2025 Final Result

This comes after the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) declared the civil services final result 2025, earlier today. While the second and third ranks have been secured by Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull, 958 candidates have made it to the merit list. (ANI)

