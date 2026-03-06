Pivotal Launches Evtol Emergency Response Operations With Hyde County, North Carolina And Code Blue Resources

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A first-of-its-kind Initiative puts Paramedics in Ultralight Vehicles

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pivotal, the market leader in light electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) ultralight vehicles, today announced a proof-of-concept project with Hyde County and Code Blue Resources to establish a scalable emergency medical response model using eVTOLs, which until now have mainly been used by citizens in the private sector. Flight-trained paramedics serve as volunteer pilots, deploying Pivotal eVTOL aircraft to provide rapid, advanced medical care directly at high-acuity emergency scenes when conditions are appropriate.

Hyde County Emergency Services (HCES) will utilize the ultralight vehicles, with Pivotal serving as an integral partner providing not only the vehicles but also comprehensive flight training and operational integration support. Code Blue Resources will lead the medical component of the initiative, which is focused on significantly accelerating emergency response and on-scene time to treatment for critical care calls.

“Creating this program with Hyde County and Code Blue Resources marks a definitive milestone for advanced air mobility. For the first time, eVTOL technology is being deployed to support active public safety operations,” said Ken Karklin, CEO, Pivotal.“The initial phase is designed to build the framework for sustained Airmobile Emergency Services response, and we expect it could deliver measurable life-saving benefits from the start.”

“Pivotal's eVTOL technology represents a possible leap forward for our public safety operations. Its ability to deploy rapidly, without runways or specialized infrastructure, opens entirely new possibilities for situational awareness, operational reach, and scalable response,” said Chief Brook Cox, director of Emergency Medical Services, Hyde County, N.C.“For EMS in rural regions like the Outer Coastal Plain, this is not just a tool-it's a cost-efficient platform that fundamentally expands how we approach emergency management. By integrating EMS, Law Enforcement, Search & Rescue, and Emergency Management functions into a single aviation response platform, this project demonstrates a multi-disciplinary approach that improves speed, safety, operational coordination, and improved outcomes while minimizing cost and logistical complexity.”

“As the First in Flight state, North Carolina has always led in aviation innovation. Integrating eVTOLs into public safety is our chance to lead again-elevating emergency care and response to new heights,” said Carla Baker, President, Code Blue Resources.“When every second matters, eVTOLs allow paramedics to rise above traffic, terrain, and traditional barriers-bringing critical care directly from the street to the sky and to the patient's side.”

Regardless of geography-urban, suburban, or rural-EMS systems face persistent challenges in reaching patients quickly due to distance, traffic, terrain, and other factors beyond control.

In addition to EMS response, Hyde County intends to deploy Pivotal eVTOLs to support law enforcement, fire and emergency management operations. A definitive example would be incident damage assessments following natural disasters or mass casualty incidents.

Pivotal FAA Part 103–compliant ultralight eVTOL vehicles do not require a traditional pilot license; Operators must complete Pivotal's rigorous in-house pilot certification and training program.

This pilot project will evaluate the operational requirements for deploying Pivotal eVTOL aircraft as an EMS dispatch vehicle under a Public Aircraft Operation (POA). No persons or property will be carried for compensation or hire. The vehicle will not be used to transport patients, cargo, or delivery equipment.

About Hyde County Emergency Services

Hyde County Emergency Services (HCES) is a division of the Hyde County Sheriff's Department and provides organized pre-hospital emergency medical care and transport across the county. Annually, HCES answers approximately one thousand 911 calls 24/7 with EMS professionals delivering both basic and advanced life support. Personnel operate under the policies and protocols of the North Carolina Office of Emergency Medical Services and are trained to assess, treat, stabilize, and transport patients in emergency situations.

About Code Blue Resources

Code Blue Resources is a North Carolina–based company recognized as a leader in emergency preparedness. The company specializes in emergency medical training, emergency response consulting, and the integration of innovative technology into EMS systems to enhance performance and improve patient outcomes. Headquartered in Wake Forest, North Carolina, Code Blue Resources is 100 percent woman-owned and led by a paramedic with more than 35 years of experience in emergency services and more than 30 years in the emergency medical equipment and supply industry. For more information, visit

About Pivotal

Pivotal designs, develops, and manufactures light eVTOL aircraft. An industry pioneer, Pivotal is renowned for the BlackFly, the first light powered-lift eVTOL to be commercially available and delivered to customers in the United States. In October 2023, Pivotal unveiled its next-generation production aircraft, the Helix, opening sales in January 2024. As the first light eVTOL OEM to achieve AS9100D certification, Pivotal is dedicated to the highest standards of aerospace quality and manufacturing excellence. The company's distinctive tilt-aircraft architecture and scalable technology platform have been under continuous improvement for well over a decade, and today, Pivotal has the most mature technology in the light eVTOL and civilian powered-lift categories. Pivotal aircraft take off and land vertically-no runway needed. Pivotal aircraft offer incredible flexibility for a range of use cases including recreation, short-hop commutes, defense, and public safety missions. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. Learn more at pivotal.

