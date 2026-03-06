Qatar Condemns Iranian Strike On Bahrain Buildings Housing Elements Of Qatar Emiri Naval Forces

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the Iranian attack that targeted buildings of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, which house elements of the Qatari Amiri Naval Forces participating within the Unified Maritime Operations Center affiliated with the Unified Military Command of the Gulf Cooperation Council for the Arab States, and considers it a blatant hostile act and a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Bahrain and a direct threat to its security and stability and the security of the region.



In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain in confronting this aggression, and emphasizes that targeting facilities housing forces operating within the framework of the joint Gulf system constitutes a dangerous escalation that undermines the security of the Cooperation Council states and undermines the principles of good neighborliness and respect for state sovereignty.



The Ministry clarifies that the members of the Qatari Amiri Naval Forces who were present in the targeted buildings are safe and well, with no injuries recorded among them, and the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Kingdom of Bahrain has taken the necessary measures to follow up on their conditions and ensure their safety, in coordination with the competent authorities in the Kingdom.



In this context, the Ministry expresses its appreciation for the cooperation and coordination demonstrated by the concerned authorities in the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain in dealing with this incident and ensuring the safety of those present at the targeted sites.



The Ministry renews the State of Qatar's condemnation of all acts that threaten the security of the region's states and the safety of their facilities, and calls for an end to the escalation and adherence to the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, in a manner that preserves the security and stability of the region and spares its peoples the risks of further tension.