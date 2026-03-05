Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Receives Call From Canada PM

2026-03-05 07:06:09
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Mar. 6 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II and Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney, in a phone call yesterday, condemned Iran's infringements on the sovereignty of a number of countries in the region, stressing the need to de-escalate the current situation.
His Majesty reiterated that Jordan will continue to take all necessary measures to protect its security, stability, and the safety of its citizens.
The King also called for restraint and utilizing dialogue to resolve crises.

Jordan News Agency

