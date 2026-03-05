403
Sanchez Says Spain Not to Be Complicit in U.S. War
(MENAFN) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez issued a defiant rebuke of Western military escalation in the Middle East on Wednesday, demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel, the US, and Iran and declaring his country's unequivocal "no to war."
In a video address posted to X, Sanchez condemned what he called "blind and servile" deference to military adventurism, drawing a pointed historical parallel to the lead-up to the 2003 Iraq invasion. Invoking the "Azores Islands mindset" — a reference to the 2003 Azores Summit, where US President George W. Bush, UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Spanish Prime Minister Jose Maria Aznar effectively abandoned diplomacy in favor of a final ultimatum to Saddam Hussein — Sanchez warned that the same logic previously delivered Europe a "more insecure world" and "worse life."
Spain, he insisted, would not be "complicit" in actions "bad for the world" out of "fear of reprisals." While denouncing the Iranian regime's repression of its own citizens, Sanchez drew a sharp legal distinction, asserting that "one cannot respond to one illegality with another" — a direct swipe at what he characterized as "unilateral" US and Israeli strikes.
On the humanitarian front, Sanchez confirmed that Spanish armed forces are working "day and night" to establish "evacuation mechanisms" for nationals in the affected region. He closed his address on a note of resolute national pride: "we have absolute confidence in the economic, institutional and also I would say moral strength of our country and because in moments like this, we feel prouder than ever to be Spanish."
The address comes amid a sharp deterioration in US-Spain relations after Madrid not only denounced the strikes on Iran but flatly refused to grant Washington access to Spanish military installations for operations against Tehran.
The diplomatic friction deepened further after White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Spain had reversed course following a trade threat from President Donald Trump. Trump's ultimatum — threatening to "cut off all trade" with the European ally — came after Madrid blocked the use of Spanish bases for Iran strikes.
"With respect to Spain, I think they heard the president's message yesterday loud and clear, and it's my understanding...they've agreed to cooperate with the US military, and so I know that the US military is coordinating with their counterparts in Spain," Leavitt told reporters.
Madrid pushed back swiftly. Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, speaking to Cadena SER radio, "categorically" denied any shift in policy, directly contradicting the White House account. "The Spanish government's position regarding the war in the Middle East and the bombings in Iran, regarding the use of our bases, has not changed by a single comma," Albares said.
