Pakistan Seeks Saudi Oil Via Red Sea Amid Strait of Hormuz Closure
(MENAFN) Pakistan has formally appealed to Saudi Arabia to reroute oil shipments through an alternative passage after the Strait of Hormuz was sealed following the US-Israeli military offensive against Iran, raising urgent concerns over Islamabad's energy security.
Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik raised the matter directly with Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, urging Riyadh to channel crude supplies through the Red Sea's port of Yanbu — a critical workaround as the primary route remains blocked, the Petroleum Ministry confirmed in an official statement.
The ambassador offered reassurances, pledging "full" support and affirming that Riyadh would stand firmly with Pakistan to meet any emergency requirements.
Malik noted that Pakistan is closely monitoring the evolving situation on a daily basis, as the majority of Pakistan's energy supplies transit through the Strait of Hormuz — and that Saudi Arabian sources had already assured the security of supplies through Yanbu, which could help meet energy requirements.
Iran sealed the strategic waterway on Feb. 28, sending shockwaves through global energy markets. The strait, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, serves as the world's most vital oil transit corridor. Its closure has blocked an estimated 20 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil and petroleum products from reaching international markets, forcing regional exporters into a frantic search for viable alternative routes.
Despite the mounting pressure, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb moved to calm domestic fears on Wednesday, telling the Senate Standing Committee on Finance that fuel stocks remain stable — for now.
"We are not going for rationing of fuel, as there is no fuel shortage in the country, but things could become serious if the war drags on," Aurangzeb said.
The minister nonetheless urged citizens to conserve fuel as a precautionary measure, warning that prolonged conflict could strain global oil stocks and ultimately impact Pakistan's supply chain.
