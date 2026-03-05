School Damaged During Hostilities In Kyiv Region Restored

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"The renovated Myrcha School in the Borodianka community has reopened its doors. In March 2022, the school suffered serious damage during hostilities. Broken windows and doors, bullet marks on the facade, and explosive hazards on the grounds – the community endured all of this. Today, children have returned to a modern, safe, energy-efficient and fully barrier-free educational space," the statement said.

Kalashnyk, together with Spanish Ambassador to Ukraine Ricardo Lopez-Aranda Jagu and Deputy Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program in Ukraine Christophoros Politis, inspected the restored school and spoke with students and teachers.

The reconstruction was made possible through a partnership between UNDP and the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation, in cooperation with the Ukrainian government led by Yuliia Svyrydenko.

The school has become a pilot example of rebuilding according to the "build back better" principle. The facility underwent thermal insulation and modernization of heating and ventilation systems, as well as the installation of LED lighting. The school was also equipped with a lift and ramps, tactile paving, Braille signage and inclusive sanitary facilities. It now features new furniture, modern classrooms, upgraded sports areas and a landscaped surrounding territory.

"This is an example of how reconstruction should be done – modern, inclusive and forward-looking. Importantly, the students themselves took part in designing the new school space. Their ideas and vision were incorporated into the interiors and functional areas. Today, the children proudly show the classrooms and say: 'This is exactly how we dreamed it would be.' That is probably the best evaluation of the work done," Kalashnyk said.

The school also houses a modern library and a museum of the community's history. A fully equipped workshop for practical classes has been created, including a woodcarving workshop, sewing machines, a 3D printer and a training kitchen. The facility offers a space where children can not only gain knowledge but also develop practical skills.

Currently, 73 students attend the school, including children with special educational needs and those from internally displaced families. The school is fully prepared to welcome everyone – without barriers or restrictions.

Overall, 265 educational institutions in the Kyiv region were damaged or destroyed. So far, 222 have been restored, with the Myrcha School becoming the 223rd.

Two educational institutions have already reopened this year, including a school in Buzova that had been 80% destroyed, and another in Motyzhyn. Work continues on 19 educational facilities, ranging from entirely new construction to large-scale reconstruction and restoration.