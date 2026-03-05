'Leadership Coup Orchestrated By G2': Congress On Nitish Kumar's 'Switch' To Rajya Sabha

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Moments after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced his decision to bid adieu to active politics and make a thoughtful switch to Rajya Sabha, the Congress party termed it a "leadership coup" in the state, "being brought at the behest of G2".

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh called it a huge betrayal of people's mandate, and alleged that this was in the offing for quite some time, and that Congress leaders were reminding the voters about it, even during the Bihar elections. He also sought to suggest a 'conspiracy' angle to sabotage and dislodge the Nitish Kumar government, but stopped short of naming anyone, though he did call the changeover a 'G2 gameplan'.

Jairam Ramesh took to X to launch a stinging attack on the impending power transition in the state, which gave Nitish Kumar and JD(U) its biggest ever mandate in the recently held Assembly elections, in the past two decades of its political journey.

“A leadership coup and regime change orchestrated by G2 has taken place. It is, in many ways, a huge betrayal of the mandate of the people,” Congress' communications in charge claimed.

He further stated that the Indian National Congress had been saying this throughout the Bihar election campaign, which has now come true.

Early this morning, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar confirmed the speculative reports that he would file a nomination to the Rajya Sabha, thanking the people for their long-standing support and trust in his governance.

The move comes barely four months after he was sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th term.

“For more than two decades, you have consistently placed your trust and support in me, and it is on the strength of that trust that we have served Bihar and all of you with complete dedication,” he said in a post in Hindi on X.

With Nitish Kumar stepping down as the Bihar CM, political circles are abuzz with speculation and murmurs about who will replace him and whether the current model of JD(U) and BJP governance will remain intact.

The JD(U) leaders maintain that the one enjoying Nitish Kumar's blessings will be his successor; however, many reports claim that it is the BJP that will take the driver's seat in the state now.