Azerbaijani Oil Price Hits New Highs

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved up by $6.56, or 8.2%, on March 3 from the previous level, coming in at $86.16 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $6.14, or 8%, to $82.93 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude also went up by $6.42, or 14.5%, to $50.67 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $7.05, or 9.1%, to $84.87 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.