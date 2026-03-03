Australia Risks Missing Out On $17B Crypto Boom, Researchers Warn

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Australia could unlock 24 billion Australian dollars ($17 billion) annually from advances in tokenized markets and digital assets, but only if lawmakers move forward with regulation. A new study by the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre (DFCRC) outlines regulatory uncertainty, coordination hurdles, and a limited pathway for pilots as the primary constraints. The research argues that a well-designed sandbox for testing tokenized financial market use cases could catalyze ongoing collaboration between regulators and industry players, help refine licensing frameworks, and accelerate real-world adoption of tokenized rails for markets, payments, and collateral management.



The DFCRC projects up to A$24 billion in annual economic gains from tokenized markets and digital finance if regulatory frameworks are clear and supportive.

A dedicated sandbox for testing tokenized financial market use cases is recommended to foster regulator–industry collaboration and to mature licensing for institutional participants.

Tokenized instruments, including government bonds and CBDCs, could underpin the growth of tokenized markets, enabling more efficient collateralized lending, settlement, and cross-border payments.

Without a more predictable regulatory regime, the projected gains could shrink significantly; the study cautions that gains depend heavily on the pace and scope of policy reform. The report notes the project was launched in collaboration with the Digital Economy Council of Australia and financed by OKX, highlighting industry interest and the potential role of private partners in advancing a regulatory-ahead regime.

Market context: The findings reflect a broader global push toward regulated tokenized finance, with sandbox approaches and pilot programs shaping how markets, settlements, and collateral management could evolve as liquidity and interoperability improve across digital assets.

Why it matters

The Australia study frames tokenization not merely as a technology upgrade but as a foundational shift in how capital markets, payments, and asset ownership operate. By linking regulatory clarity with technical experimentation, the DFCRC argues that tokenized markets could unlock liquidity that today remains constrained by legacy infrastructures and custodial frictions. In practical terms, tokenization could widen investor access to a broader set of instruments, improve market depth, and facilitate faster settlement cycles-benefits that, in turn, could widen the pool of available capital and deepen secondary markets.

More specifically, tokenized money-encompassing stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs)-could streamline cross-border and domestic transactions by diminishing reliance on traditional correspondent banking rails, which can carry high fees. The DFCRC notes that tokenized rails promise greater transparency, traceability, and resiliency, with smart contracts automating processes such as collateral management, margining, and settlement. In this vision, assets become not only more liquid but more programmable, enabling new forms of automated lending, repo arrangements, and invoice financing that could reduce transaction costs and expand financing options for businesses and institutions alike.

Crucially, the report emphasizes the distribution of gains across three core areas-collateralized lending, repo, and invoice financing-where tokenized rails could yield the most measurable improvements. In such ecosystems, smart contracts handle collateral evaluation, threshold triggers, and settlement on a continuous basis, reducing counterparty risk and improving capital efficiency. If regulators provide a clear, interoperable framework, these gains could translate into tangible improvements for the broader economy, from faster settlement times to lower financing costs for infrastructure projects and small-to-medium enterprises.

The authors acknowledge that projected gains are contingent on regulatory unfoldings. The report highlights that, absent substantial regulatory reform, Australia could see far more modest economic benefits. If the current trajectory persists, DFCRC estimates that crypto-related economic gains may plateau at around A$1 billion by 2030, well short of the aspirational A$24 billion. Kate Cooper, chief executive of the crypto exchange OKX, underscored this view, stressing that robust regulation is a prerequisite for material gains, as uncertain rules can choke investor confidence and slow the deployment of tokenized services. The media release accompanying the study reiterates that the most significant upside emerges from well-defined licenses and infrastructure built to institutional standards. For readers seeking the full economic analysis, the DFCRC Economic Impact Report is available here:

The discussion sits within a broader international context where policymakers are balancing innovation with consumer protection, market integrity, and systemic risk concerns. While Australia contemplates a regulatory path, the underlying message is consistent with global trends: for tokenized markets to scale, regulators and industry participants must co-create frameworks that reduce friction without sacrificing safeguards. The DFCRC's partnership with the Digital Economy Council of Australia and its funding from OKX signal both a public and private appetite for experimentation-paired with a clear-eyed recognition that policy design will ultimately determine the speed and scale of adoption. The study's emphasis on three pillar areas also resonates with other research suggesting that tokenized collateral and automated settlement can transform capital markets by unlocking liquidity and reducing operational risk.

As the authors point out, the estimated gains could be higher or lower depending on regulatory outcomes, and the direction of policy evolution will shape both the pace and the geographic footprint of any rollout. The report's cautions aside, the proposed sandbox model offers a concrete pathway to de-risk experimentation, offer a platform for pilots, and create license-ready infrastructure that could invite institutional participants to participate in tokenized markets at scale. In the near term, observers will watch how regulators respond to proposals for pilot projects, licensing regimes, and pilot-friendly capital-raising mechanisms that could accelerate the transition from theory to practice in tokenized finance. The collaboration behind the report reflects a broader industry push for practical regulatory reform that can foster innovation while preserving market integrity.

References to the DFCRC and its associated documents appear in links within this article, including the economic impact report and related materials that discuss tokenization and CBDCs in the Australian context. The broader ecosystem benefits described by the DFCRC align with ongoing discussions about how tokenized assets could reshape payments, lending, and collateral management, underscoring the importance of clear, institutionally aligned frameworks as Australia contemplates the next era of digital finance.



Regulatory progress in Australia: any new guidelines or licensing reforms that enable sandbox participation by banks and non-bank financial institutions.

Launch of tokenized-government-bond pilots or wholesale securities pilots within a sandbox framework.

Deployment and testing of CBDCs in controlled environments to support settlement, collateralization, and cross-border flows. Announcements of further collaborations between regulators, industry groups, and crypto firms to evolve licensing standards for institutional players.



The DFCRC's analysis positions tokenization as a potential lever for widening participation in capital markets and for improving the efficiency of financial plumbing through programmable assets. A well-structured sandbox could serve as a bridge between high-level policy goals and the day-to-day realities of banks, fintechs, and asset managers exploring tokenized markets. By enabling controlled experiments with tokenized government bonds, collateralized lending, and cross-border settlement, Australia could build a scalable blueprint for modernizing its financial infrastructure while maintaining robust investor protections. The study emphasizes that gains are not just about faster settlements or better liquidity; they hinge on a broader regulatory architecture that supports innovation without compromising financial stability. If policymakers can align on licensing standards, interoperability, and risk controls, the country could position itself as a measured, forward-looking hub for digital finance at the regional level and beyond.

