Opticoms Launches Flexnet Marketplace To Simplify Industrial Private 5G

- Ali GencerBARCELONA, SPAIN, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Opticoms, a leader in private wireless innovation, today announced the official launch of the FlexNet Marketplace at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. This first-of-its-kind, marketplace-driven platform is engineered to strip away the complexity of deploying standardized private 4G and 5G networks, specifically for the industrial sector.While traditional private network deployments often suffer from fragmented vendor landscapes and long procurement cycles, FlexNet Marketplace provides a unified ecosystem. It allows industrial enterprises to explore, configure, and evaluate full-stack solutions, ranging from AGVs and AI-based analytics to mission-critical PTT, before moving to formal deployment.“With FlexNet Marketplace, we are moving industrial private networks from complex projects to pre-integrated and standard products,” said Ali Gencer, Co-founder and COO of Opticoms.“Enterprises no longer have to choose between rigid connectivity or siloed applications. They can now mix-and-match certified solutions with the commercial flexibility of CAPEX or OPEX models to suit their specific operational DNA.”A Modular Approach to Industrial IoTThe platform addresses the specific demands of several verticals like manufacturing, logistics, mining, and oil & gas by offering three core pathways:- Connectivity-Only: Standardized 4G/5G private network infrastructure.- Application-Only: Advanced industrial tools like predictive maintenance (M2M) and AI monitoring.- Integrated Bundles: Pre-configured connectivity and sector-specific applications designed to work out of the box.Ecosystem and ScalabilityBeyond a product catalog, FlexNet Marketplace serves as a framework for certified partners. Hardware and software providers are also welcome to integrate their solutions into the FlexNet ecosystem, ensuring that multi-site industrial deployments remain scalable, interoperable, and cost-predictable.Connect with Our Experts at MWC 2026While the FlexNet Marketplace simplifies the technical, the strategy behind industrial transformation remains personal. Opticoms' senior experts will be on-site at MWC Barcelona to provide exclusive 1-on-1 walkthroughs of the platform's capabilities. Rather than a static demonstration, our team will be available to discuss your specific site requirements and provide an overview on the commercial modelling.Product Overview:About OpticomsOpticoms specializes in private 4G/5G networks and edge computing. Through the FlexNet portfolio, the company empowers industrial enterprises to deploy secure, scalable wireless networks tailored for AI, robotics, and mission-critical communications.

