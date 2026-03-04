Pakistan's Entrenched Military Dominance Deepens Democratic Erosion

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, March 4 (IANS) With military supremacy having been effectively institutionalised in Pakistan, the country's volatile politics, fragile civilian governance, entrenched military dominance, systematic corruption, criminal networks and widespread human rights abuses risk becoming more persistent, a report has highlighted.

Writing for American media outlet 'PJ Media', Turkish journalist Uzay Bulut stated that since Pakistan's creation in 1947, the military has wielded extensive influence over the government, the judiciary and the media, limiting the authority of civilian politicians.

"Pakistan's military establishment has always played an active role in the political administration, including suppressing the country's opposition. In 2024, national elections were held after a concerted campaign by the military establishment to weaken former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI)," Bulut stated.

“This attempt led to Khan's imprisonment, and his party was prevented from fielding official candidates. Khan served as Pakistan's Prime Minister from 2018 until April 2022, when he was removed in a no-confidence vote. He was imprisoned in August 2023 on various charges of corruption and for revealing state secrets," she added.

According to the report, in November 2025, the passage of the 27th amendment to Pakistan's constitution institutionalised the Pakistani military supremacy, further undermining the civilian government.

The amendment, it said, was passed with strong backing from Pakistan's ruling coalition, underscoring the civilian government's reliance on the military establishment and further blurring the lines between civil and military authority.

“The 27th amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan is a flagrant attack on the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law,” said the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ).

“The changes made to the judicial system in the 27th amendment are alarming. They will significantly impair the judiciary's ability to hold the executive accountable and protect the fundamental human rights of the people of Pakistan," the report quoted Santiago Canton, ICJ's Secretary General, as saying.

The report noted that Pakistan ranked 129 out of 142 in the 2024 Rule of Law Index published by the World Justice Project, reflecting weak performance across corruption indicators, with the military establishment widely viewed as a significant actor in the country's widespread corruption.

Highlighting the abuses by the Pakistani military across the country, it further said,“Journalists who are deemed to have antagonised the military through their reporting are subject to enforced disappearance and other abuses. Enforced disappearances of journalists are most frequent in Balochistan, such as in the case of Zubair Baloch, who disappeared from Hub in December 2024."