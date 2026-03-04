Bridgerton Season 4 Tops Netflix Global Charts With 28 Million Views After Finale Drop

Romance has reclaimed the streaming throne as Bridgerton surges back to the top of Netflix's global rankings. The latest wave of episodes has reignited fan excitement and delivered impressive viewership numbers worldwide

Season 4 of Bridgerton has climbed back to the top of Netflix's Global Top 10 after the release of its final four episodes. Between February 23 and March 1, the Regency-era romance drew 28 million views, reaffirming its global popularity.

Because Netflix calculates viewership for split releases by combining total hours watched across the entire season and dividing it by full runtime, there is no separate figure for Part 2 alone. The 28 million views reflect engagement across all Season 4 episodes during the tracking week.

The show's continued dominance highlights the enduring appeal of its lavish period setting, sweeping love stories, and high-society drama.

While Season 4 initially debuted with 39.7 million views, the second installment saw a 29 percent dip. For a staggered release strategy, that decline is considered relatively modest.

By comparison, Stranger Things experienced a sharper drop during one of its recent split-season rollouts, with views falling by 42 percent after its record-breaking premiere. Such declines are common when eager fans binge the first half immediately.

Bridgerton's steadier performance suggests sustained audience engagement rather than a one-week spike. The series remains one of Netflix's most-watched English-language shows and continues to be a flagship title for the platform.

Landing at No. 2 was Season 3 of The Night Agent, which recorded 9.9 million views in its second week. Viewers also revisited earlier seasons, with Season 1 attracting 2.9 million views and Season 2 drawing 2.7 million.

At No. 3, the docuseries Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model pulled in 3.8 million views. The dating show Love Is Blind: Ohio secured the fourth spot with 3.1 million views.

Other titles making the list included Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer, the February 23 edition of Raw, Season 8 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive, and the culinary series Being Gordon Ramsay, underscoring the variety currently driving streaming audiences.