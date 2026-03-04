Top 20 Bollywood Holi Songs To Blast Colourful Festival Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika & More

Get ready for the ultimate Holi celebration with the biggest Bollywood Holi hits of all time! From the iconic 'Rang Barse' featuring Amitabh Bachchan to the electrifying 'Balam Pichkari' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, this playlist is packed with colors, fun and full-on DJ vibes. Perfect for Holi parties, DJ nights, and nonstop dancing with friends & family. Turn up the volume and let the colours fly!

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.