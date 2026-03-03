Iran Regime Change A Fantasy Without US Boots On The Ground

MENAFN - Asia Times) After raining thousands of bombs on Iran, the United States and Israel are outsourcing the task of overthrowing the government to civilians who are unarmed and otherwise ill-equipped to take on the heavily armed oppressive forces they would face.

US President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both urged workaday Iranians to rise up. The task was described as a now-or-never opportunity that will follow the forcible disarming of the Islamic Republic.

“When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take,” Trump said in a video message.“It will be probably your only chance for generations.”

Netanyahu, who during his 30-year political career has identified Iran as a prime source of regional antagonism to the Jewish state, described the occasion as“a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

“Soon, there's going to be a moment that you'll have to go to the streets to complete this act and to topple this regime.”

The sales pitch by Trump and Netanyahu seemed to ignore a reality facing the Iranian population: no nationwide organization exists to take on such a task, dissident groups lack weapons and are up against the government's 150,000-member Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the enforcer of obedience to the regime.

The Revolutionary Guards put their fearsome talents on display by shooting down tens of thousands of protestors during nationwide demonstrations that broke out last December and continued into January.

The intense US and Israeli bombing campaign on display during the first four days of the current war is unlikely to have produced a big chance for civilians to take to the streets.