Here Is A Book That Honors The Emotional Reality Of Pet Loss And Grief

New Book by Susan Jaunsen Addresses the Often Overlooked Grief of Losing an Animal Companion

Pet loss is a deeply personal experience, yet it is often misunderstood or minimized. In her newly released fictional book, Those We Meet at the Rainbow Bridge, author Susan Jaunsen brings this emotional reality into focus through a compassionate and thoughtful narrative.

Told from the perspective of a fictional narrator, the book explores the lasting impact animals have on human lives and the grief that follows when they are gone. Drawing on the familiar idea of the Rainbow Bridge, the story imagines a space where animals are restored and remembered, while also examining the responsibilities and relationships formed during their lives.

The book moves beyond the idea of animals as background companions. Each animal in the story represents a meaningful relationship that shaped the narrator's understanding of care, patience, and loss. From rescued rabbits to feral cats and loyal dogs, the animals are portrayed as individuals whose lives mattered.

Jaunsen's approach respects the complexity of grief. Rather than presenting loss as something to overcome quickly, the story acknowledges that grief changes shape over time. It allows room for guilt, longing, and remembrance without judgment. This honesty makes the book especially resonant for readers who have struggled to articulate their feelings after losing a pet.

While the Rainbow Bridge is a central theme, the book does not rely on belief alone. It treats the concept as a reflection of love's endurance rather than a literal promise. This allows readers from varied backgrounds to connect with the story on their own terms.

The book also highlights the emotional depth of rescue work and animal care. Through these experiences, the narrator discovers that compassion often leaves a lasting imprint on the caregiver as well as the animal. These moments reinforce the idea that love continues to influence who we are, even after loss.

Those We Meet at the Rainbow Bridge is suitable for readers seeking comfort, reflection, and understanding. It offers a quiet space for grief to be acknowledged and honored, making it a meaningful addition to conversations about pet loss and emotional healing.

About the Author:

Susan Jaunsen is best known for her inspirational poetry, though this story has lived quietly within her for many years. Those We Meet at the Rainbow Bridge was written to offer comfort to those who have lost beloved animal companions and to encourage compassion toward the animals who share our lives. Through this book, she hopes to inspire care, responsibility, and understanding for animals of all kinds. Susan shares her home with one indoor cat and several outdoor feral cats, all of whom have been spayed and neutered.

Book Name: THOSE WE MEET AT THE RAINBOW BRIDGE

Author Name: Susan Jaunsen

ISBN Number: 979-8279126743

Ebook Version: Click Here

Website Link: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here