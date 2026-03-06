Individual Arrested For Tweets Undermining Qatar Armed Forces: Moi

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Criminal Investigation Department of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigations has arrested an individual of Arab nationality for publishing a series of tweets through one of his social media accounts in suspicious groups.

These tweets included direct insults to the State of Qatar and its institutions, attempts to undermine the role of the Qatari Armed Forces and their efforts to protect and preserve the sovereignty of the state and its territory, as well as malicious content aimed at stirring public opinion, questioning the state's management of the current crisis, and defaming several brotherly Gulf countries.

The Ministry stated that its action is in line with the commitment of the security authorities to counter anything that may undermine public security, harm state institutions or their symbols, or exploit digital platforms to spread rumours, incite discord, or provoke unrest.

The individual's actions constitute violations of the applicable laws and regulations. The accused has been referred to the competent authorities for the necessary legal procedures.



The Ministry of Interior emphasized that it will not hesitate to take the necessary legal measures against anyone who exploits social media to publish or circulate content containing misleading information, rumours, or anything that may incite public unrest, undermine public security, or harm state institutions and their symbols.