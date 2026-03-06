Jaswir Kaur Says Husband Vishal Madlani Lifted Her Confidence As They Celebrate 10 Years Together

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Television actress Jaswir Kaur celebrated a decade of marital bliss with husband Vishal Madlani by sharing a heartfelt note expressing gratitude for his constant support and encouragement throughout their journey together.

Jaswir took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from her wedding day, holidays together, and their journey to parenthood. She went on to pen an emotional message describing how her husband has been her pillar of strength, always backing her, pushing her to work on herself, and showing her the realities of life.

She wrote:“From lifting 54 kg to always lifting, My Confidence, My Moral, being My Pillar, giving me a Back up Plan, always Backing Me, Supporting me, Pushing me to Work on Myself, Teaching me/ showing me the Reality of Life, Spoiling me, Pampering me, So, whatever I have become today is because of You It's always a Level Up Congratulations You Succeeded Wishing Us 10 th Wedding Anniversary Vishu.”

Jaswir made her acting debut as a dancer in the 1998 Bollywood film Soldier, followed by roles in the Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Mohabbatein in 2000.

She transitioned to television with her debut in the show K. Street Pali Hill and later gained recognition as Inspector Kajal in CID. She is also a noted theatre artist, debuting in Dealwali Dulhania.

Her key roles include in shows such as CID, Anupamaa and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Jaswir was last seen in the show Mishri starring Shruti Bhist, Namish Taneja and Megha Chakraborty. It is the first Hindi adaptation of Kannada series Lakshmi Baramma.

The show follows the lives of three individuals, Mishri Sharma, Raghav Dwivedi, and Vaani Tripathi, whose destinies become mysteriously intertwined by a divine force.

As their paths converge, their beliefs, desires, and choices pull them into a complex web of an unexpected marriage, betrayal, companionship, and unwavering devotion, as if their lives have been woven together by fate itself.