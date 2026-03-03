Dr. James B. Joseph Releases New English-Hindi Edition Of Victory In Jesus: Being A Child Of God

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Victory in Jesus: Being a Child of God by Dr. James B. Joseph"Dr. James B. Joseph announces the release of the fourth English-Hindi edition of Victory in Jesus: Being a Child of God. This bilingual edition expands global access to his foundational Christian teaching, guiding readers toward a personal relationship with God. Rooted in over forty years of ministry and biblical scholarship, the book explores spiritual awakening, obedience, trust, and God's eternal purpose for all people.

Fourth Edition Bridges Spiritual Guidance Across Cultures for Readers Worldwide

Dr. James B. Joseph, widely known in ministry circles as Brother James, announces the release of the fourth edition of his foundational work, Victory in Jesus: Being a Child of God (4th ed., English-Hindi). This landmark bilingual edition makes the book's life-changing spiritual teaching accessible to a global readership, with particular outreach to readers across India.

The book invites readers of every culture, society, and religious background to explore a personal, living relationship with their Creator. Rooted in over forty years of pastoral ministry and rigorous biblical scholarship, Dr. Joseph's writing guides readers through essential spiritual themes: God's purpose for creation, the nature of His eternal family, spiritual awakening, godly trust, obedience, the importance of the local church, and the joy of leading others to faith.

"Each person must decide if the One who created them is worthy to follow," writes Dr. Joseph. "God continually works in everyone's heart and mind to teach reality. He desires that everyone learn to return His love and willingly become part of His eternal, intimate, loving, righteous family the Crown Jewel of His Creation."

Written in an accessible, easy-to-read style in both English and Hindi, this edition is designed to help readers around the world, understand God more fully and experience the love, joy, and inner peace that come through an interactive relationship with Jesus.

Dr. James B. Joseph (Brother James) earned graduate degrees from Wake Forest University, Hood Theological Seminary, and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in biblical studies. A retired seminary professor and semi-retired pastor, he has ministered to people for over forty years and authored seven books on God's desired relationship with all people.

"The Ultimate Victory shares the reality that the Christian lifestyle should be an ongoing relationship with God as one joyfully follows Jesus due to His great love for all."

Dr. Gary Chapman, author of The Five Love Languages

"Brother James has shown himself to be one of the more prolific authors on discipleship... his present book will help equip Jesus' followers for victory."

Dr. Cecil R. Cave, Jr., Pastor Emeritus, Mineral Springs Baptist, NC

Victory in Jesus: Being a Child of God (4th Edition, English-Hindi), authored by Dr. James B. Joseph, was released on February 19, 2026. The book is focusing on God's desire for all people to interactively follow Jesus and help one another. Foundational debut work.

Victory in Jesus: Being a Child of God (4th Edition, English-Hindi) is now available for purchase

at multiple book outlets, including Amazon, and on the author's website: Readers around the world can access this spiritually enriching book and begin their journey toward a deeper, more fulfilling relationship with God. To order your copy, visit: