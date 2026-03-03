Breaking: Khamenei Son Reportedly Named Iran's New Supreme Leader

MENAFN - Asia Times) Opposition channel IranIntl reports that the Assembly of Experts has elected Mojtaba Khamenei to be the next Supreme Leader. Mojtaba is the eldest son of the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. While we await confirmation and elaboration of this report, here is an earlier article setting out how the leader would be chosen.

Since beginning their assault on Iran, that United States and Israel have been explicit that their ultimate goal is regime change.

The attacks are supposed to present a historic opportunity for Iranians to overthrow an authoritarian state and embrace democracy.

Yet, as the Iraq war in the early 2000s made clear, regime change does not necessarily bring a liberal alternative. It first destroys the existing order and creates a political vacuum. This is fertile ground for rival factions to fight it out and settle scores.

How a new supreme leader will be chosen

The US-Israel aerial campaign has targeted the regime's leadership and its nerve system: Iran's military bases, missile sites and strategic infrastructure. The supreme leader of Iran and its head of state, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is among the casualties.

While the authorities have moved fast to show they are still in charge, the death of the supreme leader is a shock.

The regime is now engaged in an existential battle for its survival. This makes the selection process for Khamenei's successor all the more crucial.

The Iranian constitution sets out the mechanics of the succession process through a body called the Assembly of Experts. This is a collective of 88 Islamic religious scholars who have gone through a strict vetting process by the Guardian Council to confirm their loyalty to the supreme leader.