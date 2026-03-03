Network International Powers Card Tokenization For Apple Smartphones In Egypt In Latest Regulatory Rollout



Enablement signifies a critical milestone in Network's proven execution capabilities for multi-bank payment initiatives The launch of Apple tokenisation deploys the highest standards of security and operational resilience in Egypt's digital transformation rollout

Network International (Network) ( ), a leading fintech company across the Middle East and Africa, has announced the successful enablement of Apple Pay acceptance by powering card tokenisation for Apple smartphones for four renowned Egyptian banks, as part of the country's digital transformation initiatives.

The successful launch comes within the third wave of the Central Bank of Egypt's granting of tokenisation licenses to select banks and is an important milestone for Egypt's digital payment ecosystem. The initiative reinforces Network's scale, innovation leadership and proven execution capabilities in the market.

Supporting all four bank go-lives within the same wave underscores the strength, reliability, and agility of Network's processing platform, alongside the depth of its local delivery and implementation expertise. The achievement reflects Network's ability to execute complex, multi-bank digital payment initiatives at pace while maintaining the highest standards of security, operational resilience, and service quality.

Dr. Reda Helal, Group Managing Director – Processing, Africa&Co-Head Group Processing at Network International, said:“We are proud to have supported four renowned banks to successfully transform themselves as Egypt strengthens its digital economy. We have been present in the market for over 20 years and delivering multiple simultaneous implementations demonstrates our local teams' expertise and the robustness of our processing platform. We are grateful to the Central Bank of Egypt and the participating banks for their trust and partnership as we continue to help accelerate secure and scalable digital payments across Egypt.”

This launch also supports Network's broader focus on expanding its presence and strengthening its brand across the region, underpinned by its long-standing commitment to Egypt's payments ecosystem. In 2023, Network International announced the investment valued at EGP 1 billion to expand its operations in Egypt, while serving 160+ banks across Africa and 65+ in the Middle East from its Egypt hub.

Network International is the Middle East and Africa's leading fintech company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We serve a diverse ecosystem of banks, fintechs, telcos, merchants, governments, and public sector entities spanning 50+ countries – empowering our partners with innovative technology, value-added services, and deep expertise in payment systems and infrastructure.