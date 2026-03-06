War Update: 136 Clashes On Front Line Over Past Day, 28 In Huliaipole Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook in an update as of 08:00 on Friday, March 6, Ukrinform reports.

“Yesterday the enemy carried out 75 airstrikes and dropped 233 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 7,951 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,413 attacks on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian troops, including 63 using multiple launch rocket systems,” the statement said.

The aggressor launched airstrikes in particular near the settlements of Pidhavrylivka, Kolomiitsi and Oleksiivka in Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Vozdvyzhivka, Kopani, Barvinivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Varvarivka, Hirke, Huliaipilske, Rozumivka, Veselianka, Yurkivka and Novopavlivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian drone attacks freight train in Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring two railway workers

Over the past day, aircraft, missile forces and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck six areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, two artillery systems, a UAV control point, a warehouse of military equipment, a multiple launch rocket system and a command post of the occupiers.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out three airstrikes using nine aerial bombs and conducted 147 shelling attacks, including 12 using MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, no offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Kupiansk sector, the aggressor attacked once toward the settlement of Podoly.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked six times, attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses toward Cherneshchyna, Drobysheve and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped six attempts by the invaders to advance near Zakytne and toward Yampil, Platonivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 19 attacks near Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka and toward Illinivka and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 21 assault actions by the aggressor near Rodynske, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Udachne and Filiia, and toward Bilytske, Novooleksandrivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked five times near Novohryhorivka and Krasnohirsk.

In the Huliaipole sector, 28 enemy attacks were recorded near Huliaipole, Zelene and Myrne, and toward Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Staroukrainka and Tsvitkove.

In the Orikhiv sector, three clashes occurred near Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive group formations were detected.

As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, until March 6, 2026, amount to about 1,271,350 personnel, including 950 over the past day.

Photo: AFU General Staff