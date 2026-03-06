Russian-Mined Territory Discovered In Kherson
“We are currently receiving information about the enemy mining the city. Anti-personnel mines have been found on Kost Hordiienko (Lavrenova) Street near building No. 29,” the police said.
“We urge you not to travel through this area. The mined territory may be larger,” the police warned.
Residents are urged to be cautious and avoid putting themselves in danger.Read also: War update: 136 clashes on front line over past day, 28 in Huliaipole sector
As reported by Ukrinform, on March 5, Russian troops struck Kherson with artillery. A 79-year-old man was killed.
Photo: Armyinform
