Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian-Mined Territory Discovered In Kherson


2026-03-06 03:03:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Police reported this on Telegram.

“We are currently receiving information about the enemy mining the city. Anti-personnel mines have been found on Kost Hordiienko (Lavrenova) Street near building No. 29,” the police said.

“We urge you not to travel through this area. The mined territory may be larger,” the police warned.

Residents are urged to be cautious and avoid putting themselves in danger.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 5, Russian troops struck Kherson with artillery. A 79-year-old man was killed.

Photo: Armyinform

UkrinForm

