Four Years Later, Therapist Burnout Remains The Leading Book On Clinician Burnout As Research Confirms The Crisis Impacts Client Outcomes

"Burnout isn't a personal flaw but instead it's feedback,” say Palmer and Higdon.“When over half the profession reports burnout, we have to stop asking clinicians to meditate their way out of structural problems. Sustainable practice requires intentional systems, boundaries, and business models that protect both therapist well-being and client care."Four years after publication, Therapist Burnout remains a leading book addressing burnout among mental health clinicians. With over half of therapists reporting burnout and research linking clinician burnout to reduced client outcomes, the book reframes burnout as a systemic issue rather than a self-care failure, offering practical strategies for sustainable, ethical, and thriving clinical practice.

Recent industry research underscores the urgency. In the 2023 State of Therapist Well-Being Report by SimplePractice, 52% of therapists reported experiencing burnout within the past year, and nearly one in three reported being currently burned out. A peer-reviewed study published in JAMA Network Open found that 35.2% of therapists in a trauma-treatment cohort met criteria for burnout. Critically, patients treated by burned-out clinicians were significantly less likely to show clinically meaningful improvement. After adjustment for other variables, therapist burnout was associated with 37% lower odds of patient improvement.

These findings reinforce what Therapist Burnout argued years earlier: burnout is not simply an individual self-care failure. It is a structural and systemic issue that affects therapist sustainability and client outcomes alike.

Co-authored by licensed therapists and educators Miranda Palmer and Kelly Higdon, the book challenges the dominant narrative that yoga, better morning routines, or time off alone can resolve professional exhaustion. Instead, it guides clinicians to examine:



Caseload structures and revenue models

Administrative overload and operational systems

Insurance and reimbursement pressures

Boundary erosion and emotional labor Practice design that either fuels or protects sustainability



Unlike general burnout books written for broad audiences, Therapist Burnout speaks directly to psychologists, social workers, counselors, marriage and family therapists, and psychiatrists navigating the unique pressures of clinical work. The book blends clinical insight with practical restructuring strategies, helping professionals build practices that are financially viable, ethically grounded, and emotionally sustainable.

Four years post-publication, the book continues to be cited in therapist communities, professional associations, and professional development circles as a foundational text on clinician sustainability, reflecting a growing recognition that therapist well-being is inseparable from treatment effectiveness.

As healthcare systems, insurance models, and workforce shortages intensify pressures on clinicians, the authors emphasize that protecting therapist capacity is not optional, it is a clinical imperative.