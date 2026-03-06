UAE And Japan Reach CEPA Deal To Boost Bilateral Trade

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE and Japan have reached a deal to sign a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the first of its kind for Japan with an Arab country.

The announcement was made during the official visit to Japan by Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, minister of industry and advanced technology and the UAE's special envoy to Japan, accompanied by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, minister of foreign trade, during a meeting with Toshimitsu Motegi, Japan's minister of foreign affairs.

The CEPA will also open new opportunities for partnership in research and development, innovation, smart mobility, and energy security, as well as financial services and digital transformation.

These areas align with the UAE's vision to build a knowledge and innovation-based economy and support the priorities of both countries under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework signed in 2022.

Al Jaber said the agreement will open new avenues for cooperation in advanced industries, technology, and resilient supply chains, providing greater opportunities for the private sectors to boost investment and innovation.

Al Zeyoudi said the positive outcomes of CEPA negotiations with Japan, one of the world's largest economies and a key member of the G7, is a significant step forward in enhancing UAE-Japan relations.

“By removing trade barriers and facilitating increased investment flows, this CEPA will unlock new avenues for our private sectors, fostering lasting partnerships that benefit both countries and contribute to our sustainability goals and shared prosperity.”

The successful conclusion of CEPA negotiations comes on the heels of flourishing trade relations, with non-oil trade between the UAE and Japan reaching $20.3 billion in 2025, growing by 16.7 per cent compared to 2024. The UAE has established itself as Japan's top trading partner across the Middle East and Africa, accounting for 39 per cent of Japan's total trade with Arab and African countries.

Since the programme's launch in September 2021, the UAE has concluded agreements with more than 35 high-growth economies, enhancing access to markets representing nearly a quarter of the world's population.



