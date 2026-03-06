LIVE UPDATES: Qatar Intercepts Drone Targeting Al-Udeid Air Base

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Defense announced that Qatar Amiri Air Defense Forces successfully intercepted a drone attack targeting Al-Udeid Air Base.

9:40am Doha Time

Saudi Arabia shoots down another drone

Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry says it has intercepted and destroyed a drone to the north-east of Riyadh.

The incident according to Al Jazeera comes after ministry announced the downing of three drones earlier to the east of Riyadh.

9:34am Doha Time

Qatar Airways flights operation remain suspended, affected passengers to be contacted directly

Qatar Airways flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace

The airlines said that it will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace.

9:18am Doha Time

Saudi Arabia says downs three drones east of Riyadh

Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry says it has intercepted three drones to the east of the Riyadh region, Al Jazeera reports.

It also said a cruise missile was intercepted and destroyed to the east of the country's central al-Kharj governorate.

9:10am Doha Time

Etihad to resume some flights from Abu Dhabi today

Etihad Airways, one of the UAE's two flag carriers, has announced it will“resume a limited commercial flight schedule” between Abu Dhabi and key destinations today.

In a post on X, the airline advised passengers to go to the airport if they have a confirmed booking on a newly resumed flight or“have been contacted directly by Etihad” Al Jazeera said.

9:01am Doha Time

Drones shot down in Jordan

Air defences have shot down several drones in the Jordanian city of Irbid, according to Al Jazeera's correspondent on the ground.

3:57am Doha Time

MoI issues warning alert

Ministry of Interior issued an alert of normalcy saying security threat has been eliminated but warns the public to follow relevant authorities instructions

3:45am Doha Time

Qatar's Ministry of Interior issues a warning to the public

Ministry of Interior elevated security threat level and warns the public to remain indoors, refrain from going out and stay away from windows to ensure safety.