PM Modi Calls For High-Value Farming, Better Branding Of Agricultural Products

MENAFN - KNN India)Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday emphasised that agriculture remains a key pillar of India's long-term development and urged greater focus on high-value farming along with improved quality and branding of agricultural products.

Speaking at the third post-Budget webinar on agriculture and the rural economy, he said the government has undertaken several measures to strengthen the sector and mitigate risks faced by farmers.

He said nearly 10 crore farmers have received over Rs 4 lakh crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, noting that various reforms and welfare initiatives have strengthened farmers' economic security.

Modi added that these measures have reduced risks and increased confidence in the agricultural sector, which is now witnessing record production of food grains, pulses and oilseeds.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need to make Indian agriculture more export-oriented as global demand evolves. He said India must take advantage of its diverse agro-climatic zones to expand agricultural exports and tap emerging opportunities in international markets.

Highlighting the role of technology, Modi said the government is expanding digital public infrastructure in agriculture, including the rollout of farmer digital identities or Kisan IDs. Nearly 90 million IDs have been generated so far, and digital surveys covering about 300 million land parcels have been completed.

He added that platforms such as eNAM are improving farmers' access to markets, while AI-based initiatives like Bharat Vistaar are helping connect research institutions with farmers.

He also highlighted initiatives to strengthen the rural economy through schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and the Swamitva Yojana.

Modi said the government plans to expand the Lakhpati Didi Abhiyaan, which has already supported around 30 million rural women earning at least Rs 1 lakh annually, with a target of adding another 30 million beneficiaries by 2029.

He also emphasised the need for crop diversification, greater investment in animal husbandry and wider adoption of schemes like the GOBARdhan Yojana to enhance rural incomes and sustainability.

(KNN Bureau)