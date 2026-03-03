Kenya Fuel Reserves Steady Amid Gulf Tensions Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Kenya holds sufficient petroleum stocks to cushion the country and its regional partners from supply disruptions linked to conflict in the Middle East, Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has said, seeking to calm fears of shortages and price spikes.

Wandayi stated that the country's strategic and commercial fuel inventories remain within statutory requirements, with diesel, petrol and jet fuel volumes adequate to meet domestic consumption and transit demand to neighbouring states. Kenya serves as a key fuel corridor for landlocked economies including Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and parts of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, making supply stability a matter of regional concern.

Speaking as heightened hostilities in parts of the Gulf rattled global oil markets, Wandayi said Kenya's import programme and stockholding framework were designed to absorb external shocks. He noted that the country maintains minimum reserve days for critical products under regulations overseen by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, and that cargoes already contracted would sustain supply pipelines in the coming weeks.

Brent crude prices have fluctuated sharply as traders assess risks to shipping lanes and production facilities in the Middle East, a region that accounts for roughly a third of global oil output. While benchmark prices have climbed at points amid fears of wider escalation, analysts have also pointed to ample global inventories and spare capacity among major producers as factors tempering extreme spikes.

Kenya imports all its refined petroleum products, primarily through the port of Mombasa, after the closure of the old Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited plant. Supplies are procured under the government-to-government oil import arrangement introduced in 2023, which replaced the open tender system in a bid to ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves and stabilise the local currency. The framework involves long-term supply agreements with national oil companies from the Gulf, with payments structured to reduce immediate demand for dollars.

Wandayi indicated that the import mechanism has helped smooth volatility in the domestic market despite global turbulence. He added that coordination with oil marketing companies and the Kenya Pipeline Company ensures that inland depots remain stocked, reducing the risk of panic buying.

Energy economists say Kenya's vulnerability to external shocks lies less in physical shortages and more in pricing transmission. A sustained rise in crude benchmarks feeds into the monthly fuel pricing cycle administered by the regulator, influencing pump prices for super petrol, diesel and kerosene. Higher fuel costs in turn affect transport, food distribution and electricity generation, given the use of diesel-powered plants during periods of low hydropower output.

Kenya's economy, which relies heavily on agriculture, logistics and manufacturing, is sensitive to energy costs. Inflation data over the past two years has shown a close correlation between fuel price adjustments and consumer price movements. The government has at times deployed stabilisation measures, including subsidies, though such interventions have strained public finances.

Regional supply dynamics also shape the outlook. Uganda and Rwanda depend on Kenyan infrastructure for a significant share of their fuel imports, though alternative routes through Tanzania have expanded. Any prolonged disruption at Mombasa or along maritime routes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden would have ripple effects across East Africa.

Shipping through the Red Sea has faced security challenges over the past year, prompting some vessels to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope, adding transit time and freight costs. Industry bodies have reported higher insurance premiums for tankers operating in affected waters. However, global oil majors and trading houses have adjusted logistics networks to maintain flows, and international naval patrols have sought to deter attacks on commercial shipping.

Market analysts note that while Middle East instability can trigger short-term price surges, structural factors such as demand growth in Asia, production decisions by OPEC+ and output from the United States also play decisive roles. The International Energy Agency has projected moderate global demand growth compared with post-pandemic rebounds, which may cap extreme price escalation unless supply is materially disrupted.

Within Kenya, policymakers are also advancing longer-term strategies to reduce exposure to imported fuels. Investments in geothermal power, where the country is a continental leader, as well as wind and solar projects, aim to lower reliance on thermal generation. Electric mobility initiatives, though still nascent, are gaining traction in urban centres.

Wandayi emphasised that contingency planning remains in place should geopolitical tensions intensify. He said authorities were monitoring global markets daily and engaging with suppliers to ensure continuity. Oil marketing companies have been directed to maintain adequate working stocks, and the pipeline network continues to operate at normal capacity.

