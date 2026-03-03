Brazil's FM Talks With UAE Counterpart

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by phone on Monday (2) about the Middle East conflict and bilateral issues. According to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry's social media, they discussed the airspace closure in the Middle East, partially reopened later that day, which directly affects Brazilians visiting or stranded in the UAE.

Two other topics discussed by the foreign ministers were Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's visit to the UAE last week and the Gulf country's negotiations with Mercosur. The bloc-made up of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Bolivia-is negotiating an agreement with the UAE. Among Arab countries, Egypt and Palestine already have free trade agreements with Mercosur.

According to the Brazilian foreign ministry, the call was requested by the UAE foreign ministry. UAE state news agency WAM reports that Al Nahyan also spoke throughout the day with representatives from Iraq, Slovenia, Belgium, the United Kingdom, India, Australia, Singapore, Poland, Estonia, Bulgaria, Canada, and other nations.

