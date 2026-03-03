Brazil's FM Talks With UAE Counterpart
Two other topics discussed by the foreign ministers were Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's visit to the UAE last week and the Gulf country's negotiations with Mercosur. The bloc-made up of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Bolivia-is negotiating an agreement with the UAE. Among Arab countries, Egypt and Palestine already have free trade agreements with Mercosur.
According to the Brazilian foreign ministry, the call was requested by the UAE foreign ministry. UAE state news agency WAM reports that Al Nahyan also spoke throughout the day with representatives from Iraq, Slovenia, Belgium, the United Kingdom, India, Australia, Singapore, Poland, Estonia, Bulgaria, Canada, and other nations.
Read more:
OPEC+ decides to increase oil production
Translated by Guilherme Miranda©Evaristo SA/AFP
The post Brazil's FM talks with UAE counterpart appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment