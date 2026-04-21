Cong Leaders Demand Release Of IT Cell Workers, Threaten To Move HC Over 'Raje Letter' Row

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 21 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Vivek Tankha, on Tuesday strongly urged the Madhya Pradesh Cyber Police to immediately release three IT Cell workers who have been held in custody for the past 27 hours.

In a series of detailed posts on his 'X' handle, Tankha expressed deep surprise and disappointment at the actions of the Madhya Pradesh Police, describing the detention as unjustified and objectionable.

He pointed out that the case revolves around a letter purportedly attributed to former Rajasthan Chief Minister, Vasundhara Raje, which had already gone viral and had been seen and shared widely by millions of people since April 15 or 16.

The workers had merely tweeted about the contents of the letter on April 18 around 8 P.M., yet this led to their detention by the Bhopal-based cyber cell.

Tankha argued that the letter, which highlighted serious concerns over a possible conspiracy to push through delimitation under the cover of the Women's Reservation Bill, does not warrant such police action, especially when the document was already in public domain.

He made it clear that if the three workers are not freed without delay, Congress advocates would approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur within a few hours to challenge the arrest and the entire procedure as illegal.

The parliamentarian specifically objected to the manner in which Madhya Pradesh Congress workers were being targeted in the name of Rajasthan Police, stressing that the move sets a dangerous precedent.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President, Jitu Patwari, joined the chorus through his own posts on X, raising sharp questions about the sequence of events.

He said the most surprising aspect was the fact that Vasundhara Raje refuted the letter three days after it had gone viral.

Patwari wondered whether the fear of possible repercussions after the letter went public, forced her to backtrack from her original words.

He noted that although the Women's Reservation Act was enacted in 2023 with the support of the entire Opposition, the sudden political attention now raises fresh doubts about the timing and intent behind any related discussions.

Patwari went on to endorse every single point mentioned in the letter and confirmed that he, too, had posted it while standing firm on his position even today.

He declared that every Congress worker in Madhya Pradesh considers the issues raised in the letter as completely valid and extends unwavering support to them.

The state Congress chief challenged the Madhya Pradesh government by stating that if authorities wish to take action they should file cases not just against him but against the millions of people who shared the letter across various social media platforms.

He criticised what he called the BJP's pattern of first raising an issue and then retreating the moment it risks causing damage to its reputation, adding that such tactics will no longer succeed in misleading the public.

The row has intensified the ongoing political debate in Madhya Pradesh, with Congress leaders accusing the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led administration of suppressing voices critical of the ruling dispensation.

As the three IT Cell workers continue to remain in custody, the Congress party has vowed to pursue legal recourse while urging a thorough investigation into the broader implications of the letter and its contents.

The developments underscore growing tensions between the two major parties over issues linked to women's reservation and electoral reforms.