Twelve People Injured In Kharkiv Region Due To Russian Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

He stated that Kharkiv and 13 other settlements in the region were hit.

In Kharkiv, women aged 50, 43, 77, 58, 52, and 79, a 17-year-old girl, and men aged 48 and 19 were injured. In Bohodukhiv, men aged 64, 45, and 43 were injured.

Medical personnel also provided assistance to a 51-year-old man who was wounded in Izium on April 19.

The enemy attacked the Osnoviansky, Kholodnohirsky, and Shevchenkivsky districts of Kharkiv with drones.

The Russians attacked the region with eight Geran-2 UAVs, 16 Molniya UAVs, and seven FPV drones; the type of another 29 drones is being determined.

In Kharkiv, three apartment buildings, 14 private homes, a car, a fence, power lines, and an administrative building were damaged.

In the Bohodukhiv district, two private houses, a gas station, two cars, power lines, a boarding school, a greenhouse, a store (Bohodukhiv), a private home, a farm building (village of Sinne), two private homes, a civilian enterprise (Zolochiv), a farm (village of Klenove), a car (Odnorobivka village), a building (Klynova-Novoselivka village), and two private homes (Riasne village, Svitlychne village).

In the Kupiansk district, a private home was damaged (village of Zamist).

In the Kharkiv district, a vehicle (Pisochyn) and a private home (village of Ruska Lozova) were damaged.

Three people injured and educational institution destroyed in Sloviansk due to enemy FAB strikes

In the Chuhuiv district, an emergency medical vehicle (village of Hontarivka), three private houses, and a kindergarten (Chuhuiv) were damaged.

The transit evacuation center in Lozova received 210 people over the past 24 hours. A total of 29,409 people have been registered since the center began operations.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of April 21, in Chuhuiv, a children's facility and private houses were damaged as a result of a Russian drone attack.