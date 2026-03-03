Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Receives Phone Call From Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi received a phone call Tuesday from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation of the Kingdom of Belgium HE Maxime Prevot.

During the call, they discussed developments related to the military escalation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes through peaceful means.

HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed during the call that the Iranian attack on Qatari territory constitutes a flagrant violation of its national sovereignty, does not align with the principles of good neighborliness, and cannot be accepted under any pretext or justification.

In this context, he noted that the State of Qatar has consistently sought to distance itself from regional conflicts and has worked to facilitate dialogue between the Iranian side and the international community.

However, the renewed targeting of its territory does not reflect good intentions and threatens the foundations of understandings upon which bilateral relations between the two countries were based.

He also stressed the necessity of the immediate cessation of any escalatory actions, a return to the negotiating table, the prioritisation of reason and wisdom, and efforts to contain the crisis in a manner that preserves regional security.

For his part, HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation of the Kingdom of Belgium expressed his country's condemnation of the Iranian attack on Qatari territory, describing it as a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and airspace of the State of Qatar, as well as of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.