403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Appraisal Institute Expands Global Access To Online Education Through WAVO Global Education Hub
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Appraisal Institute today announced it is now integrated with the World Association of Valuation Organizations (WAVO) Global Education Hub, enabling real estate valuation professionals across the globe to access the Appraisal Institute's high-quality online education. Through the Hub, users can now browse and enroll in the Appraisal Institute education courses in one centralized platform.
The WAVO Global Education Hub is designed to aggregate education and training from valuation professional organizations around the world, supporting professional development across markets and disciplines. Appraisal Institute courses offered through the Hub span foundational and advanced topics and are delivered in flexible online formats intended to meet the needs of working professionals.
“Connecting the Appraisal Institute's education courses to the WAVO Global Education Hub is an important step in expanding access to trusted, high-quality valuation education worldwide,” said Michael J. Acquaro-Mignogna, MAI, SRA, AI-GRS, President of the Appraisal Institute.“We're proud to support valuation professionals everywhere with convenient online learning that strengthens competency and promotes consistent standards across markets.”
"WAVO acknowledges the Appraisal Institute's significant support for the Hub's education and training programs and looks forward to continued collaboration and contributions." said Robert Hecek, Executive President of WAVO. "The Hub serves as a definitive endorsement that WAVO is central to not only providing but also promoting training and education for valuers and appraisers worldwide. Support from VPOs such as the Appraisal Institute is a progressive step towards ensuring that training and education for real estate professionals will always be available, regardless of the continent they may be on."
The Appraisal Institute is a global professional association of real estate appraisers, with a long-standing commitment to education, qualifications, and the advancement of the valuation profession. The organization's online learning resources support valuation professionals at every career stage, from those entering the field to experienced practitioners seeking specialized expertise.
WAVO is an international umbrella organization of valuation bodies worldwide that promotes professional standards, education, and global collaboration in valuation.
To explore Appraisal Institute offerings through the WAVO Global Education Hub, visit: WAVO Global Education Hub >
The WAVO Global Education Hub is designed to aggregate education and training from valuation professional organizations around the world, supporting professional development across markets and disciplines. Appraisal Institute courses offered through the Hub span foundational and advanced topics and are delivered in flexible online formats intended to meet the needs of working professionals.
“Connecting the Appraisal Institute's education courses to the WAVO Global Education Hub is an important step in expanding access to trusted, high-quality valuation education worldwide,” said Michael J. Acquaro-Mignogna, MAI, SRA, AI-GRS, President of the Appraisal Institute.“We're proud to support valuation professionals everywhere with convenient online learning that strengthens competency and promotes consistent standards across markets.”
"WAVO acknowledges the Appraisal Institute's significant support for the Hub's education and training programs and looks forward to continued collaboration and contributions." said Robert Hecek, Executive President of WAVO. "The Hub serves as a definitive endorsement that WAVO is central to not only providing but also promoting training and education for valuers and appraisers worldwide. Support from VPOs such as the Appraisal Institute is a progressive step towards ensuring that training and education for real estate professionals will always be available, regardless of the continent they may be on."
The Appraisal Institute is a global professional association of real estate appraisers, with a long-standing commitment to education, qualifications, and the advancement of the valuation profession. The organization's online learning resources support valuation professionals at every career stage, from those entering the field to experienced practitioners seeking specialized expertise.
WAVO is an international umbrella organization of valuation bodies worldwide that promotes professional standards, education, and global collaboration in valuation.
To explore Appraisal Institute offerings through the WAVO Global Education Hub, visit: WAVO Global Education Hub >
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment