Alaska's Wilderness Place Lodge Marks 25 Years Of Family Ownership And Expansion Of Remote Adventure Packages
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Wilderness Place Lodge, a remote fly-in fishing and adventure lodge located on Lake Creek approximately 70 miles northwest of Anchorage, is approaching 25 years under the ownership of Jason Rockvam and Cory Wendt and their families. Since acquiring the lodge in 2001, the ownership group has steadily expanded its services beyond traditional guided fishing trips to include bundled wilderness adventure packages that combine remote angling, off-grid outpost stays, and multi-activity Alaska travel experiences.
Originally operating primarily as a guided fishing destination, the lodge has evolved into a diversified hospitality operation offering structured, all-inclusive packages. These packages typically include round-trip floatplane transportation from Anchorage, guided fishing with professional staff, private guest cabins with full bathrooms, chef-prepared meals, fishing equipment, and select beverages. According to lodge representatives, the bundled format was designed to simplify planning for guests traveling to remote Alaska while offering predictable pricing.
Located on a clearwater tributary of the Yentna River system, Wilderness Place Lodge provides access to seasonal runs of five Pacific salmon species as well as rainbow trout, Arctic grayling, and northern pike fisheries in nearby waters. Fishing programs are structured to accommodate a range of experience levels, including both fly and spin anglers.
In recent years, ownership has introduced additional options that combine the main lodge stay with remote outpost cabins, float trips, wildlife viewing excursions, and other guided wilderness activities. These bundled itineraries reflect a broader trend within Alaska's visitor industry toward experiential and multi-day adventure travel, particularly among families and couples seeking structured yet remote itineraries.
Guest reviews across platforms such as TripAdvisor and Google frequently reference the lodge's fly-in access, small-group guide structure, private cabin accommodations, and meal service. Reviewers commonly note the remote setting and coordinated logistics as key components of their experience.
Rockvam and Wendt state that maintaining family involvement has been central to the lodge's long-term development. Over the past two decades, operational updates have included cabin improvements, guide staffing expansion, culinary program enhancements, and the addition of remote outpost experiences designed to extend guest stays beyond traditional fishing itineraries.
Due to its limited seasonal capacity and fly-in structure, the lodge operates with a defined number of guest slots each summer. According to management, many weeks are reserved well in advance as returning guests rebook future stays.
As Wilderness Place Lodge approaches a quarter century of continuous family ownership, the operation reflects a broader shift in Alaska's hospitality industry toward bundled logistics, structured itineraries, and small-capacity remote experiences.
About Wilderness Place Lodge
Wilderness Place Lodge is a family-owned, fly-in fishing and adventure lodge located on Lake Creek in Southcentral Alaska. Owned and operated by Jason Rockvam and Cory Wendt and their families since 2001, the lodge offers guided fishing programs and all-inclusive wilderness adventure packages during the summer season.
For more information, visit:
