Fort Wayne Rheumatologists Monica Reddy, Karen Ringwald And Anil Rao Open Fort Wayne Rheumatology And Infusion

Fort Wayne Rheumatology and Infusion offers a full range of advanced treatment options, including biologic therapies, disease-modifying medications, and on-site infusion services. The practice is designed to ensure patients have access to effective, evidence-based care close to home.

Physicians at Fort Wayne Rheumatology and Infusion develop personalized treatment plans tailored to each patient's conditions and goals. By focusing on early intervention and ongoing disease management, the team works to reduce inflammation and pain, improve mobility and daily function, prevent long-term joint or organ damage, and enhance overall quality of life.

Dr. Reddy is a Board-certified rheumatologist and medical director of rheumatology at Fort Wayne Rheumatology and Infusion. She has cared for patients in Fort Wayne since 2008. She earned her medical degree from Sri Ramachandra Medical College in Chennai, India, and completed training in England, where she earned her fellowship from the Royal College of Surgeons of Glasgow. She later completed both her residency and rheumatology fellowship at New York Medical College.

“I am proud to launch Fort Wayne Rheumatology and Infusion and continue caring for patients in Fort Wayne and the surrounding communities,” said Dr. Reddy.“Our focus is on delivering high-quality, personalized care and ensuring patients feel informed, supported and confident in their treatment plans.”

Dr. Ringwald is a Board-certified rheumatologist who has served patients in Fort Wayne for more than 20 years. She earned her medical degree from the Medical College of Ohio in Toledo. She went on to complete an internal medicine residency at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus and a rheumatology fellowship at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. She is a member of the American College of Rheumatology.

“Opening this practice allows us to continue providing consistent, compassionate care for patients living with complex rheumatologic conditions,” Dr. Ringwald said.“We are committed to building long-term relationships and helping our patients maintain active, fulfilling lives.”

Dr. Rao is a Board-certified rheumatologist serving patients in Fort Wayne. He earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Jodhpur in Rajasthan, India. He then completed an internal medicine residency at Sound Shore Medical Center of Westchester in New Rochelle, New York and a rheumatology fellowship at the University of Virgina Health System in Charlottesville.

“Our goal is to make specialized rheumatology and infusion services accessible and seamless for patients,” Dr. Rao said.“By combining clinical expertise with a patient-centered approach, we aim to improve outcomes and support patients at every stage of their care.”

Fort Wayne Rheumatology and Infusion is located at 7910 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 217, Fort Wayne, IN 46804. To schedule an appointment, call (260) 234-2698.

About Fort Wayne Rheumatology and Infusion

Fort Wayne Rheumatology and Infusion provides comprehensive rheumatologic care and infusion services in a community-based setting. The practice combines clinical expertise with a compassionate, patient-centered approach, offering advanced therapies and individualized treatment plans to improve outcomes and enhance patients' quality of life. Learn more at.

