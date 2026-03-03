Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Raises Cash Payment Ceiling For Seasonal Agricultural Workers

Azerbaijan Raises Cash Payment Ceiling For Seasonal Agricultural Workers


2026-03-03 05:24:25
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijan has increased the upper limit on cash payments made to individuals engaged in seasonal agricultural work, Trend reports.

The relevant decision was signed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov.

Under the new regulation, individuals involved in seasonal work directly related to the production of agricultural products under civil law contracts may now receive up to 30 manat ($17.6) per day in cash for each such worker.

For reference, the previous upper limit had been set at 20 manat ($11.7) per day.

MENAFN03032026000187011040ID1110810834



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search