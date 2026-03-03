Azerbaijan Raises Cash Payment Ceiling For Seasonal Agricultural Workers

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan has increased the upper limit on cash payments made to individuals engaged in seasonal agricultural work, Trend reports.

The relevant decision was signed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov.

Under the new regulation, individuals involved in seasonal work directly related to the production of agricultural products under civil law contracts may now receive up to 30 manat ($17.6) per day in cash for each such worker.

For reference, the previous upper limit had been set at 20 manat ($11.7) per day.