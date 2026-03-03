403
China Stresses Energy Security as Middle East Conflict Escalates
(MENAFN) China on Tuesday emphasized the need to safeguard global energy supplies as fighting between the United States, Israel, and Iran continues, according to official statements.
“Energy security is of great importance to the global economy, and all parties have the responsibility to ensure stable and smooth energy supplies,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.
Her remarks came after QatarEnergy halted liquefied natural gas production when two of its facilities were struck by drones on Monday, while Iran announced it was closing the Strait of Hormuz. China, the world’s second-largest economy, is a key importer of LNG from Qatar.
Beijing “urges all sides to immediately cease military operations, prevent further escalation of tensions, safeguard the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and avoid causing greater impacts on the global economy,” Mao said.
The regional crisis intensified on Saturday when the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and 786 others. Tehran responded with drone and missile attacks on US-linked locations in Gulf countries, resulting in multiple deaths, including six US service members, and leaving many others wounded.
China condemned the killing of Khamenei but also called on Iran to “take seriously the legitimate concerns of neighboring countries,” during a phone conversation between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi.
