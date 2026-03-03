403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Middle East Conflict Drives European Gas Prices Higher
(MENAFN) Natural gas prices in Europe surged over the past day, with benchmark Dutch TTF contracts climbing by roughly 50%, as escalating tensions in the Middle East heightened fears over supply disruptions. Concerns intensified following reports that production had been halted at Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG facility and as transit risks mounted in the Strait of Hormuz.
According to industry analysis, Qatar exported 81 million tons of liquefied natural gas in 2025, while the United Arab Emirates contributed an additional 5 million tons. Kuwait, in contrast, imported 8 million tons. As a result of the recent developments, the global market is effectively facing a shortfall of 78 million tons.
Tom Marzec-Manser, director of Europe Gas & LNG at Wood Mackenzie, said the price spike is expected to reduce demand in parts of South Asia, while weak LNG consumption in China could help stabilize the market.
"Added to that, Wood Mackenzie expects 35 million tonnes of new LNG production in 2026, and this too will help cover the current supply-demand imbalance," Marzec-Manser said and added, "But it's fair to assume that the longer the Straits of Hormuz remains shut, the higher the gas prices will go."
According to industry analysis, Qatar exported 81 million tons of liquefied natural gas in 2025, while the United Arab Emirates contributed an additional 5 million tons. Kuwait, in contrast, imported 8 million tons. As a result of the recent developments, the global market is effectively facing a shortfall of 78 million tons.
Tom Marzec-Manser, director of Europe Gas & LNG at Wood Mackenzie, said the price spike is expected to reduce demand in parts of South Asia, while weak LNG consumption in China could help stabilize the market.
"Added to that, Wood Mackenzie expects 35 million tonnes of new LNG production in 2026, and this too will help cover the current supply-demand imbalance," Marzec-Manser said and added, "But it's fair to assume that the longer the Straits of Hormuz remains shut, the higher the gas prices will go."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
MEET48 Burned 30% Of The Total Voting Income From“MEET48 Best7” In IDOL Tokens, About 8.7 Million Tokens
CommentsNo comment