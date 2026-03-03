Director, Queen's-Weeneebayko Health Education Partnership, Queen's University, Ontario

Dr. Jamaica Cass is a proud member of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte. She serves as the inaugural Director of the Queen's–Weeneebayko Health Education Program, an initiative creating Canada's first Indigenous-led Faculty of Health Sciences campus in Moosonee, Ontario. A family and obesity medicine physician practicing in her home community of Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, Dr. Cass also directs Indigenous Health within Queen's University's Department of Family Medicine. The first Indigenous woman in Canada to hold both an MD and a PhD, she is uniquely recognized by both Indigenous communities and settler-colonial institutions for her leadership as an advocate, educator, clinician, and mentor. Her work advancing reconciliation in education and healthcare has earned numerous honours including the King Charles III Coronation Medal and the Order of Ontario.

