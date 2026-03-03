Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
  • Director, Queen's-Weeneebayko Health Education Partnership, Queen's University, Ontario
Dr. Jamaica Cass is a proud member of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte. She serves as the inaugural Director of the Queen's–Weeneebayko Health Education Program, an initiative creating Canada's first Indigenous-led Faculty of Health Sciences campus in Moosonee, Ontario. A family and obesity medicine physician practicing in her home community of Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, Dr. Cass also directs Indigenous Health within Queen's University's Department of Family Medicine. The first Indigenous woman in Canada to hold both an MD and a PhD, she is uniquely recognized by both Indigenous communities and settler-colonial institutions for her leadership as an advocate, educator, clinician, and mentor. Her work advancing reconciliation in education and healthcare has earned numerous honours including the King Charles III Coronation Medal and the Order of Ontario.

BHSc, Biology, University of Guelph
PhD, Breast Cancer Molecular Biology, Queen's University
MD, Tulane University

Director, Queen's-Weeneebayko Health Education Partnership
Director, Indigenous Health, Department of Family Medicine, Queen's University
Chair, Academic Advisory Committee, National Circle on Indigenous Medical Education
Co-Chair, Quality Standards Advisory Committee, Cultural Safety and Indigenous Health, Ontario Health
Secretary, Board of Directors, Indigenous Physicians' Association of Canada
Member of Council, Medical Council of Canada

  • –present Director, Queen's-Weeneebayko Health Education Partnership, Queen's University, Ontario
  • 2017 Tulane University, MD
King Charles III Coronation Medal, Order of Ontario


